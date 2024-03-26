On-loan Leeds United defender Connor Roberts was a second half casualty in the shootout defeat, substituted shortly before the end of normal time having received treatment on the pitch for an injury sustained during the game. It is unclear at this early stage the severity of Roberts' issue or whether it will keep him out of the squad for Leeds' trip to Watford this Friday, however the Burnley loanee was pictured in the Wales huddle moving and walking under his own steam at the end of extra-time despite strapping on his right leg.

Leeds winger Dan James missed Wales' fifth and final spot-kick of the shootout, after the two sides had played out a 0-0 draw. In addition to Roberts' premature withdrawal, and James' bitter disappointment from 12 yards, centre-back duo Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu both completed 120 minutes in the fixture, just three days before Leeds take on the Hornets at Vicarage Road. James, meanwhile, was again a second half substitute, seeing 50 minutes of action, before stepping up and missing Wales' vital spot-kick.

