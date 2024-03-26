Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gray and Gnonto started for England and Italy, respectively, in their Under-21 European Championships qualification matches against Luxembourg and Turkey, while Joseph was a second half substitute as Spain defeated Belgium 1-0.

It was Leeds' Italian forward who first had his say, nodding across goal from a deep free-kick to set up teammate Daniele Ghilardi which put Gli Azzurrini a goal in front during the second half at Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara.

Gnonto was substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining but Italy were unable to hang on to their slender lead as Turkey's Semih Kilicsoy slotted in a late equaliser during stoppage time. Italy's players protested the decision, claiming the ball had left the field of play in the build-up as Erencan Yardimci shielded possession and crossed for the goalscorer from a narrow angle but the goal stood - Gnonto helpless to aid his team's cause having already been withdrawn.

At the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, however, Gray was influential in putting England's Under-21s two goals up at the break against Luxembourg. The 18-year-old started at right-back, as he has done for the majority of Leeds' domestic campaign, and following a run into the penalty area from deep, managed to bring the ball down and hook it across to Samuel Iling-Junior for the Juventus winger's first goal at Under-21 level.

In doing so, Gray has racked up a goal and assist for England's U21s within his first 45 minutes at this particular youth international level. The youngster was substituted on the hour mark as the Young Lions romped to a convincing multi-goal victory.

But it was Spain's newest youth international Joseph who had the most decisive impact for his nation on Tuesday night, scoring the game's only goal as La Rojita defeated Belgium in U21 Euros qualifying to send Santi Denia's side three points clear at the top of Group D. The match at Almeria's Power Horse Stadium had been headed for a stalemate before Joseph was introduced from the bench after 83 minutes. Shortly thereafter, the 20-year-old was on the scoresheet for the first time at U21 international level, his darting run into the six-yard box found by teammate Javi Guerra and tucked away with one touch by the Leeds forward, who has enjoyed a breakout couple of months at Elland Road.

