Leeds United £22m transfer bid tipped as Jesse Marsch using ‘new technology’
A pundit has criticised Kalvin Phillips for his performance against Southampton - plus, Leeds are reportedly interested in a Moroccan World Cup star.
Leeds United have a critical few months ahead of them, as their Premier League status hangs in the balance. To help keep them afloat, they’ve already made some forays into the transfer market - and they may be set to make another for a Moroccan midfielder.
Elsewhere, a pundit has been scathing in his criticisms towards former Leeds star, Kalvin Phillips. Once a midfield maestro at Elland Road, he’s been the subject of mockery this season due to his limited game time.
Additionally, Jesse Marsch is also keen to cut down the amount of injuries that Leeds players suffer. To do this, he’s planning on implementing new technology to help analyse his players’ training performances.
Gabby Agbonlahor slams Kalvin Phillips
Gabby Agbonlahor, former Aston Villa striker, criticised Kalvin Phillips for his sub-par outing against Southampton in the EFL cup on Wednesday evening (per talkSPORT). Agbonlahor said Phillips is “in danger of being on the first coach back to Leeds”.
Phillips, 27, was brought off on the 63rd minute for Rodri as City were beaten by the Saints 2-0. The Leeds-born midfielder has struggled for game time since moving to the Etihad Stadium - in total, he’s played just five minutes of Premier League football this season.
Leeds reportedly make bid for Azzedine Ounahi
Leeds, according to French outlet L’Equipe, have submitted a £22 million bid for Azzedine Ounahi. The Moroccan played his part at the World Cup for The Atlas Lions, cementing his place in their starting eleven as they shockingly reached the semi-finals.
However, the Whites aren’t the only club who are thought to be interested in bringing Ounahi on board. According to Calcio Napoli 24, Napoli are also in pursuit of the midfielder’s signature.
Jesse Marsch using new technology
Leeds have been plagued with numerous injuries for several years now. Currently, they’re missing Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray due to injuries, to name a few.
Jesse Marsch is keen to nip this in the bud. According to Football Insider, the Leeds boss is using Zone7 technology to help with this issue (who they partnered with in the summer). The tech uses data to allow Leeds’ coaches to effectively analyse their players’ performances in training and monitor their fitness levels.