The experienced defender joins Unai Emery at Villa Park after the Spaniard was installed as Steven Gerrard’s replacement earlier this season. Moreno has left Real Betis for his first taste of Premier League football, although may not be available to face Leeds this weekend due to international clearance.

Similar to Max Wober’s addition earlier in the window, Leeds were made to wait for a work permit and visa before the Austrian could represent the Whites in official matches. A statement from Aston Villa read: “Moreno’s move is subject to international clearance and a successful visa application.”

Emery said on Moreno’s signing: “Álex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 06: Alex Moreno of Real Betis in action during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 06, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Villa left-back Ludwig Augustinsson picked up an injury on his debut against Leeds earlier this season, while Lucas Digne has also been in and out of the side due to an ankle injury, suggesting there will be minutes for Moreno as soon as he is able to be registered.

The Villans are still reeling from their premature FA Cup exit, having lost out 2-1 to League Two Stevenage in the Third Round last weekend. Former Leeds boss Steve Evans saw his team come from behind to beat Emery’s men at Villa Park.

