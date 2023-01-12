The January transfer window is close to reaching the halfway stage and pressure is starting to build on clubs across the country to get any deals done.

Leeds United are preparing for their next Premier League fixture which comes on Friday night, away to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at the Yorkshire club and across the other teams in the division. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Wolves want to sign experienced defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid and the La Liga side could move for Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu as a replacement for the Brazilian if he does leave (Reuters and Matte Moretto)

Wolves are also are stepping up talks with Nice over a £10million move for former Fulham and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina (The Sun)

Matteo Guendouzi could be set for a Premier League return just six months after his Arsenal departure, with Aston Villa making a bid to procure the Marseille star’s services (Daily Mail)

Manchester United want David de Gea, who is out of contract at the end of the current season, to take a huge pay cut to sign a new multi-year deal at Old Trafford (TalkSPORT)

West Ham United are monitoring Amiens and Senegal defender Formose Mendy - the 22-year-old centre-back is on the club’s radar and and exploratory conversations have taken place (The Athletic)

Tottenham have chosen not to trigger the option on Lucas Moura’s contract for the Brazilian forward to stay at the club beyond this season (The Times)

Arsenal and Manchester United were unwilling to pay the €11m loan fee that Chelsea did to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix for the remainder of the season (Caught Offside)

Newcastle United are now closing in on the potential addition of the young midfielder Chris Rigg from local rivals Sunderland, the midfielder having made his senior debut for the Black Cats at just 15-years old (Football Fan Cast)