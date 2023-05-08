Adam Forshaw hails 'brilliant' contribution of Leeds United man and reveals Sam Allardyce asks

Allardyce was unveiled as United’s new manager on Wednesday morning for the club’s final four games in their battle for Premier League survival and took in his first game in charge just three days later with Saturday’s clash at long odds-on title favourites Manchester City.

Fourth-bottom Leeds were rated massive underdogs and duly fell to a defeat but not without serving up a late scare to Pep Guardiola’s hosts via Rodrigo’s strike in the 86th minute in reply to a first-half brace from Ilkay Gundogan. Rodrigo had only been brought on in the 58th minute and his immediate contribution impressed Forshaw who has also lifted the lid on Allardyce’s immediate requests.

Speaking post match after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat, Forshaw was asked if Leeds were actually able to implement any of Allardyce’s early work on shape and declared: "Yeah, I do. I think we stuck at it, we took a lot on that he'd asked us. He didn't give us loads of information. He praised us through the few days and said there's good things that we do and didn't want to over complicate it too much.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT: From new boss Sam Allardyce at Leeds United says Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"I think maybe at times we took it maybe a little bit too literal, trying to go long or trying to play in the channel and catch them on the counter attack. There's bits to work on but there are positives. Definitely. It went to the end.

"It might not have looked like that in the first half. That's a real positive. These are a top, top side, world class players and a world class manager and we gave ourselves a chance so we'll take the positives."