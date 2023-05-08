Adam Forshaw hails 'brilliant' contribution of Leeds United man and reveals Sam Allardyce asks
Adam Forshaw has hailed the “brilliant” contribution of a Leeds United team mate and revealed the early asks of new boss Sam Allardyce.
Allardyce was unveiled as United’s new manager on Wednesday morning for the club’s final four games in their battle for Premier League survival and took in his first game in charge just three days later with Saturday’s clash at long odds-on title favourites Manchester City.
Fourth-bottom Leeds were rated massive underdogs and duly fell to a defeat but not without serving up a late scare to Pep Guardiola’s hosts via Rodrigo’s strike in the 86th minute in reply to a first-half brace from Ilkay Gundogan. Rodrigo had only been brought on in the 58th minute and his immediate contribution impressed Forshaw who has also lifted the lid on Allardyce’s immediate requests.
Speaking post match after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat, Forshaw was asked if Leeds were actually able to implement any of Allardyce’s early work on shape and declared: "Yeah, I do. I think we stuck at it, we took a lot on that he'd asked us. He didn't give us loads of information. He praised us through the few days and said there's good things that we do and didn't want to over complicate it too much.
"I think maybe at times we took it maybe a little bit too literal, trying to go long or trying to play in the channel and catch them on the counter attack. There's bits to work on but there are positives. Definitely. It went to the end.
"It might not have looked like that in the first half. That's a real positive. These are a top, top side, world class players and a world class manager and we gave ourselves a chance so we'll take the positives."
Pressed on how much Leeds could take from serving up a late scare to defending champions, Forshaw said of Rodrigo’s strike: "It was a great finish. I think the manager said in the previews to the game, he said when you get a chance you have to take them and Rodri's finish was brilliant. He came on and made an impact and the fans stuck at it, we stuck at it. They were a credit to themselves and we go again."