Midfielder Sean Longstaff has started 27 of Newcastle's Premier League games this term but the 25-year-old Geordie suffered a knock in the 4-1 win at Everton at the end of last month and has since missed his side's last two games.

Speaking after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealed that Newcastle initially thought the injury was just a bruise but that Longstaff would now see a specialist this week for further investigation. Howe's side will definitely be without centre-back Jamaal Lascelles this week as the defender is facing five or six weeks out with a calf injury.

Right back Emil Krafth is also out as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury whilst Joelinton was reportedly spotted limping away from St James’ Park on Sunday having been taken off in the 81st of the defeat to the Gunners.

INJURY WORRIES: For Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, left, and assistant Jason Tindall, right. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Asked in his post-match press conference if there was a chance that Longstaff might not be seen again this season, Howe revealed: "I don't know any more as I set here now. I certainly hope we will see him again (this season) but on the specialist’s advice, he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday just to get it double checked.

"I won't go into the technicalities but we thought it was quite a standard injury – a bruise, now there may be a chance it’s something a little bit more serious than that, but we are in the dark at the moment.

“I think Sean has been an integral part to our midfield and I think when you take him out, we lose a bit of balance.

“I think the balance of the team has been so impressive and Sean does a really important job both in and out of possession for us. That’s no slight on anyone who came in the team today though.