Bookmakers cast new verdict on how Leeds United's Premier League season will finish after Man City showing and predict who will be relegated

Leeds United fell to the expected defeat at Manchester City in new boss Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge – but not by the expected scoreline.

Lee Sobot
Published 8th May 2023, 07:00 BST

But how has United’s loss at the Etihad by just a one-goal margin altered what the bookies think when it comes to how United’s season will end? Allardyce’s Whites remain fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference but having now played one more game than all three sides below them and fifth-bottom Leicester City who are also only ahead of Leeds on goal difference.

Second-bottom Everton are one point behind whilst rock-bottom Southampton are five points adrift at the foot of the division and six behind Leeds ahead of tonight’s enormous relegation-battle scrap between Forest and the Saints at the City Ground (8pm). Leicester visit Fulham today in a 3pm kick-off whilst Everton travel to Brighton for a fixture starting at 5.30pm.

Here, based on the very latest odds for relegation, is where the oddsmakers now think Leeds will finish in their full range of new predicted finishing positions, using the prices for the title/top four/top six finish to determine the top sides.

