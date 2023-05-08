It’s a big day of Premier League action for Leeds United even though the Whites are not in action themselves with three of their relegation rivals playing and two going head-to-head.

It is Leicester City who are up first as they head to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham with the Foxes starting the day still level on points with Leeds before Nottingham Forest host Southampton later in the evening. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Leeds are said to have ‘finalised’ a deal that will see them snap up a promising young starlet from north of the border having fended off competition for the teenager’s signature. Elsewhere, a German club are said to have ‘tabled the first offer’ for a PSG defender who is said to be a target for the Whites. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, May 8:

Leeds United ‘finalise’ MacDonald signing

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have reached a full agreement with Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical to sign Josh McDonald. The teenager has reportedly accepted an offer of an initial scholarship that will be converted into a professional deal.

The 16-year old midfielder apparently visited Elland Road last week where he agreed a deal to move to the Yorkshire club amid interest from Rangers. From there it was a case of striking a deal with Hamilton and it is reported a fee of £150,000 has been agreed between the two clubs.

Eintracht Frankfurt ‘table first offer’ for Leeds United linked defender

Eintracht Frankfurt have tabled a first offer for Leeds United linked centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu, according to Inside Futbol. Several clubs are said to be tracking the Paris Saint-Germain centre back who has already made 11 first team appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders.

