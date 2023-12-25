Leeds United will travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United team will aim to boost their promotion hopes with a victory in a challenging away clash against a Preston North End team with play-off ambitions.

The Whites are hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and will hope to end 2023 on a high after the disappointment of relegation in May.

Farke has overseen two successful Championship promotions with Norwich City in years gone by and will be hoping to build strong momentum ahead of the second half of the season.

But when is Leeds’ game against Preston and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leeds United vs Preston?

Leeds United will make the festive trip to Deepdale to face off with Preston North End on Tuesday 26 December. Leeds are unbeaten in their last four games against Preston but were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw when the team’s last met on Boxing Day 2019. Stuart Dallas scored an 89th minute equaliser on that occasion - cancelling out a first half goal from Alan Browne.

Is Leeds United vs Preston on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of all the action from Deepdale. Build up the game begins at 12pm and the match kicks off half an hour later at 12.30pm. The match between the two promotion hopefuls is the first of three festive games in the Championship. Birmingham’s home match against Stoke City takes place at 5.15pm before a top of the table clash between Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Fans will be able to stream all of the Boxing Day Championship action through the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on either a mobile phone or electronic device.

Leeds United vs Preston head to head

Leeds United have had a favourable record against Preston in recent seasons and have only lost three games against them since 2010.

However, it is Preston that boast the better all-time head to head record and the Lillywhites have won 25 of 61 meetings between the two teams in all competitions.Leeds have been the victors on 22 occasions and the other 14 games between the two teams have finished level.