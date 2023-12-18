Leeds United face a huge week in their season as they prepare to welcome promotion rivals Ipswich Town to Elland Road this coming weekend. Both clubs dropped points at the weekend with home draws against Norwich City and Coventry City respectively.

It marked the end of a frustrating week for Daniel Farke's side who were beaten 1-0 at Sunderland in midweek ahead of being held by the Sky Blues at Elland Road. The Whites are 10 points behind Ipswich as they prepare to welcome Kieran McKenna's side to West Yorkshire this weekend.

Leeds won the reverse fixture 4-3, with Ipswich only losing two matches all season. Saturday's game will have huge ramifications for the promotion race as a Leeds win will reduce the gap to seven points but victory for Ipswich would see them go 13 points ahead of Farke's men. As Leeds begin their preparations for the contest, we have rounded up the latest January transfer news and rumours as the window approaches.

Leeds 'interested' in loan for Liverpool man

Leeds United are one of several clubs being linked with a loan move for Liverpool right-back and Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley. Archie Gray has been used by Daniel Farke in the position since the beginning of October when Leeds defeated Bristol City 2-1.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are one of the sides considering a loan for Bradley, who has made just two appearances for Liverpool this season. Both of those have come in the Europa League, with his only start in a 2-1 loss to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a game that was a dead rubber for the Reds. Burnley, Middlesbrough and West Brom have also been credited with an interest, as Liverpool are open to the prospect of sending Bradley out on loan.

Bradley spent last season on loan with League One side Bolton Wanderers and made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists as Bolton reached the play-offs and won the Football League Trophy at Wembley. The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool on December 1 and any move in January would be a loan, as the Reds seek to continue his development with regular football. Whether that is with Leeds remains to be seen.

Ipswich handed boost

Leeds' promotion rivals Ipswich will back manager McKenna in the transfer market, claims Alan Nixon via his Patreon Page. Ipswich are said to have around £3million to spend on a new striker as they aim to keep the momentum behind their promotion bid.