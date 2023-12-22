Ethan Ampadu hails Leeds United youngster with Whites wish and 'biggest critic' insight

Ethan Ampadu has issued his verdict on a star Leeds United youngster, declaring his Whites wish and 'biggest critic' insight.

Ampadu has played every single minute of every league game since joining Leeds from Chelsea in the summer and 21 of those outings have come alongside 17-year-old whizz kid Archie Gray. Gray himself has featured in every Championship game so far this season apart from being rested for October’s hosting of Huddersfield Town upon an incredible ascension to the first team.

The teenager was only handed his Leeds debut in August’s season opener against visiting Cardiff City in which he lined up alongside Ampadu in centre midfield having continually impressed in pre-season. Within a matter of weeks, Gray then added another string to his bow as boss Daniel Farke began fielding him as his right back.

The teenager has excelled in both positions, much to the delight of Ampadu who hopes the star continues onwards and upwards at Leeds, backed by the demands of his biggest “critic” – himself.

"He's done alright hasn't he?!" Ampadu told the YEP, asked about Gray’s progress. "He's done very well. I don't think you need me or anyone to sit here and say how well he has done.