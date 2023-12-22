Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips could be set for a surprise move away from the Premier League. The Manchester City midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this winter, be it on a loan deal or otherwise.

The former Leeds midfielder has failed to impress Pep Guardiola, struggling for game time behind both Rodri and Rico Lewis. Guardiola recently admitted: "I don't know what's going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry.

"The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that. It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him.

"I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional. But if one guy behaves [poorly], I don't care. But the way he behaves with the team-mates and everyone, I care. So that's why hopefully it can turn around. And I've said many times, if it comes to January and he stays, I'm more than pleased because he trains really good and he's a lovely guy and character."

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a loan move, but a fresh report from ESPN now claims Italian giants Juventus are in talks over a possible deal. It's claimed Juve would like a loan deal until the end of the season, though City would prefer a permanent deal. Crucially, Newcastle's Financial Fair Play situation means they are also unlikely to pull off a permanent deal this winter.