Leeds United have enjoyed a good start to the summer market, but their plans could be set for a setback.

The Whites snapped up Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen early in the window, making a strong start to the summer.

But they are now faced with the exit of Kalvin Phillips after a deal was agreed with Manchester City to sell the midfielder.

While Roca plays in that position, Phillips’ departure will, no doubt, put a spanner in the works for Jesse Marsch.

The American must now re-evaluate his needs, though, there will have been a degree of planning for Phillips’ exit this summer.

And Leeds may yet have to do the same with Raphinha, with the winger also being linked with an exit.

As the news and rumours continue to pour in, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road:

Raphinha meeting

Arsenal have already scheduled fresh talks over Raphinha for this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners were not deterred by their rejected bid for the winger, and they will meet with Leeds to discuss a possible deal in the coming days.

Leeds are said to value Raphinha at above £50million, and some reports claim their value could be as high as £65million.

Arsenal will attempt to test the Whites’ resolve this week, but there are several other clubs also circling.

Downes latest

Leeds have been backed to sign Swansea City star Flynn Downes this summer, but all is not what it seems.

Downes has been tipped to make the move to Elland Road, but talk of a bid being made by the Whites is wide of the mark, according to WalesOnline.

Meanwhile, the BBC report Leeds hold concrete interest in the 23-year-old, so a bid may not be too far away.