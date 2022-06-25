Arsenal are now said to be in pole position to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to a new report in The Athletic.

The Whites are braced for an improved offer from the north London club after Arsenal's opening bid was rejected earlier this week.

Arsenal are preparing a second offer for Raphinha after seeing their initial bid rejected by Leeds (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Raphinha has entrusted his representatives with his future but is not expected to sign a new deal at Elland Road in light of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Catalan club's £34.2 million bid for Robert Lewandowski in the past few days indicates where Barcelona's transfer priorities lie, leading Arsenal to believe they are in a commanding position to land Raphinha's signature this window.

Fellow London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a passing interest in the Brazil international, however other players remain the Blues and Spurs' primary targets.

Leeds value Raphinha at over £50 million, looking to make a four-fold return on their initial £17 million investment in the player some 20 months ago.

Arsenal's first offer left Leeds baffled when it was initially lodged on Tuesday, but new reports claim the Gunners are ready to pitch an 'enhanced' proposal.