The Whites have already been busy this summer, with plenty more business expected.

Leeds United have wasted no time in delving into the transfer market this summer.

The Whites have already wrapped up deals for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca, with ongoing sagas surrounding the futures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha still yet to be resolved.

Once again, Elland Road chief Andrea Radrizzani has proven that he is not averse to splashing the cash in an attempt to maintain his side’s Premier League status, but how exactly does Leeds’ spending measure up compared to the rest of the division.

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt to find the Whites’ net spend since they were promoted to the top flight in 2020, subtracting any transfer fees received from the total they have paid out over the past two seasons.

Check out the rankings for all 20 Premier League clubs, from most to least profitable net spend, below...

1. Bournemouth Expenditure: £11.38m. Income: £108.41m. Net spend: +£97.03 Photo Sales

2. Brentford Expenditure: £39.6m. Income: £56.7m. Net spend: +£17.1m Photo Sales

3. Brighton Expenditure: £109.62m. Income: £115.47m. Net spend: +£5.85m Photo Sales

4. Southampton Expenditure: £93.96m. Income: £78m. Net spend: -£15.96m Photo Sales