Manchester City are expected to complete their pursuit of Phillips when he returns from his holiday and the YEP understands Whites director of football Victor Orta is talking to a trio he believes could come in this summer.

American international Adams is high up on Orta’s list and has worked with Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch twice previously, at New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig.

Adams, 23, moved to the Bundesliga to reunite with Marsch in January 2019 and has racked up 102 appearances for Leipzig, 14 of which have come in the Champions League.

The 19-cap midfielder, previously linked to Arsenal, has shown versatility with stints at right-back and on the right side of midfield, but the deep-lying position that Phillips made his own at Elland Road is where Adams has played the vast majority of his football.

His fellow Red Bull player, Mohamed Camara, is another player Orta admires and while a move for the Salzburg man cannot be ruled out, he is thought to be at the pricier end of the options available to the Whites in the market.

