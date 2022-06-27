Leeds United are battling to keep hold of star winger Raphinha this summer.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fine campaign to help the Whites secure safety, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League, assisting three.

It’s no surprise that the winger is attracting plenty of attention this summer, but Leeds have no intention of selling him without a fight.

And as things stand, no club has managed to match the Whites’ valuation of Raphinha, so what is the state of play, and what do we know so far?

We have rounded up all the latest below.

New bid incoming

Arsenal are set to make a second offer to sign Raphinha after suffering a setback last week.

The Gunners came up short with their opening bid for the winger, but they have not been deterred, or at least not according to The Athletic.

A new offer is expected from the north London outfit, and Leeds are said to be braced for that second offer.

Raphinha stance

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Raphinha is relaxed about his future as things stand.

The winger is trusting his representatives to handle matters relating to his future while he enjoys some time off.

Though, it must be noted that Raphinha is not expected to sign a new deal at Leeds, so it’s likely he sees his future elsewhere, be it this summer or beyond.

Raphinha valuation

The YEP also understands Leeds value Raphinha at more than £50million.

Given the likelihood of Kalvin Phillips departing, the Whites don’t have to be flexible over the negotiating position.

And that’s particularly true given the level of interest in Raphinha, with Leeds able to play the interested clubs against each other to attract the biggest offer.

Race intensifies

As many as four Premier League clubs are said to be interested in a move for Raphinha this summer, including Arsenal.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United all expressed interest over the weekend after Arsenal’s bid was rejected.

Arsenal are preparing a second offer for Raphinha after seeing their initial bid rejected by Leeds (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

That report claims Leeds could reach an agreement this week despite the wide gap between their valuation of Raphinha and that of the other clubs.

Barcelona interest

Barcelona have also been heavily linked with the winger, but they are nowhere near the front of the race.

The Blaugrana’s financial issues mean they cannot submit a bid just yet, and that is not likely to change in the immediate future.

Barca should be able to spend this summer following members’ approval of the sale of two assets, including a portion of TV rights and the club’s merchandising division.

But the sale of those assets has not gone through yet, and Barca need to resolve the contract situations of Ousmane Dembélé and Gavi first.

Pundit backs Arsenal

BBC pundit Clinton Morrison believes Arsenal would go to the ‘next level’ if they signed Raphinha.

“Raphinha would be a hell of a signing,” said Morrison on Five Live. “If Arsenal can pull off that signing, then they will be in contention to finish in that top-four.