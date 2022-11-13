Leeds United are eyeing a move for Osasuna striker Chimy Avila in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes. Sevilla are also said to be interested in his signature.

The Whites’ attack is in desperate need of improvement with Patrick Bamford failing to score a goal since December 2021 after suffering a number of injuries over the past year. Jesse Marsch has had to look elsewhere for goals this season, with Rodrigo currently their top scorer with nine goals, while Crysencio Summerville has four in his last four matches.

With Rodrigo turning 32 in March, United will look to bring in a new striker to challenge Bamford and are said to be keen on Avila. The Argentine joined Osasuna for only €2.7 million in 2019 and has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances, though missed out on 12 months of action after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in both of his knees - one after the other. Whilst Avila has never reached double figures in one campaign for Osasuna, the 28-year-old has already reached his total goal tally from last season after netting six in 13 matches so far.

It is believed that Avila has a release clause of around £26m, however Leeds are preparing an offer of around £20m as they look to lure him away from Spain. The forward - who can play all across the attack - is in contract with Osasuna until 2026, however it is believed they would sell him for the right place. Meanwhile, Leeds will also face competition from Sevilla. The Spanish club are struggling this season and currently sit inside the relegation zone, whilst striker Rafa Mir has only managed two goals in nine La Liga appearances. Despite their poor form Sevilla may have the advantage over the Whites if Avila would prefer to stay in Spain.