‘We had to fight’ – Antonio Conte shares Leeds United impact on negative aspects of Spurs display
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte spoke to the media following his side’s late win over Leeds United offering his assessment of a game which saw his team come from behind to take all three points
The Spurs boss gave a detailed assessment of his team’s victory over Leeds on Saturday afternoon, commending Spurs’ collective character to come from behind three times and ultimately score the winning goal with few minutes to spare.
"I think this type of game make many, many people happy,” the Italian began. “The positives for sure, my players showed me in this game the good character because maybe in a lot of games we were losing and then we come back. For this reason I think that we show with the great character, great desire [to] get the lead, to don't give up and to believe in the win.”
"Never give up: this is our mantra, and this is the positive side. The negative side is that to concede three goals is never good,” Conte added.
Leeds threatened throughout the game, enjoying periods of control, but ultimately relinquished their grip on the game during the final ten minutes. Conte believes his side’s spirit and mental condition to continue for 90 minutes helped Spurs over the line.
"I try every day to to transfer this concept, that we have to start the game and [fight] until the end. We had to fight.”
"If you want to reach a good result, you need to find stability. I think in the last period that we didn't show great stability I can think that the last period was really tough for for everybody.”