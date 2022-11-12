The Spurs boss gave a detailed assessment of his team’s victory over Leeds on Saturday afternoon, commending Spurs’ collective character to come from behind three times and ultimately score the winning goal with few minutes to spare.

"I think this type of game make many, many people happy,” the Italian began. “The positives for sure, my players showed me in this game the good character because maybe in a lot of games we were losing and then we come back. For this reason I think that we show with the great character, great desire [to] get the lead, to don't give up and to believe in the win.”

"Never give up: this is our mantra, and this is the positive side. The negative side is that to concede three goals is never good,” Conte added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives their team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Leeds threatened throughout the game, enjoying periods of control, but ultimately relinquished their grip on the game during the final ten minutes. Conte believes his side’s spirit and mental condition to continue for 90 minutes helped Spurs over the line.

"I try every day to to transfer this concept, that we have to start the game and [fight] until the end. We had to fight.”