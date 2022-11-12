Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Tottenham as quartet score 7/10 but two 5s

Leeds began brightly and went ahead in the tenth minute as rapidly-rising star Cryenscio Summerville netted for the fourth league game in succession when prodding past Hugo Lloris from Brenden Aaronson's pass. Spurs equalised in the 25th minute as Harry Kane netted from a corner and the goal was allowed to stand despite Illan Meslier being barged into the net by a combination of Clement Lenglet and Richarlison as he punched the delivery clear.

Jesse Marsch’s visitors went back ahead two minutes before the interval as Rodrigo blasted home a clinical volley to also net for the fourth league game in a row following headed flick-ons from first Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen as Spurs cleared a corner. But Tottenham levelled for a second time six minutes after the break from a throw-in as Ben Davies netted with a fierce strike from the edge of the box which Meslier and Kristensen were unable to stop on the line.Leeds led for a third time in the 76th minute as Marc Roca slid in Rodrigo who produced a brilliant finish across Lloris into the bottom right corner to double his tally. Yet Spurs equalised yet again in the 81st minute as Matt Doherty's cross was only cleared to Rodrigo Bentacur who thumped home a shot through Luke Ayling's legs with the help of a deflection and Bentacur struck again just two minutes later when slotting home from Dejan Kulusevski's cutback as Leeds were cut apart by a swift move.