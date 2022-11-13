'Desperate' - Tottenham Hotspur ace answers Leeds United question and makes admission about win

Antonio Conte's side approached Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having lost three of their last four league games and fell behind in the tenth minute as United's Crysencio Summerville struck. Spurs, though, equalised 15 minutes later through Harry Kane and the pattern repeated itself twice more as United squandered two more leads before falling to a 4-3 defeat via further strikes from Davies and a Rodrigo Bentancur brace.

Davies admits that Spurs faced a tall order trailing three times in what was both sides' last game before the World Cup break but praised his side's character and felt Tottenham had the game's best opportunities over the contest as a whole.

"We were desperate to finish on a high," said World Cup-bound Wales international Davies to SPURSPLAY. "But, once again, going behind, it's not easy in games, it's not really what we want to be doing and it's not the way we want to be winning games but we showed a lot of character once again. It's not easy coming from behind and winning games but we've done it a lot this year so it does say a lot about this group."

ALL SQUARE, AGAIN: World Cup-bound Wales international defender Ben Davies draws Tottenham Hotspur level at 2-2 en route to a 4-3 victory against Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League clash in North London. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.