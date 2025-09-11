The summer signing has hit the ground running at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton Stach could be in line for a perfectly-timed return to international football with reports touting him for a spot in the Germany squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Stach has two senior caps to his name but last featured for his country in 2022, with consistent performances at Mainz and Hoffenheim not rewarded with a call-up. That is in part down to the level of competition in midfield, with Bayern Munich pair Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich virtually ever-present - the latter has also been captain for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an impressive start to his Premier League career with Leeds has put Stach back on the radar of Germany head coach Julien Nagelsmann, whose side have struggled recently and lost to Slovakia during the September break. Alternative options could therefore be tested during the October and November international breaks, with national newspaper Bild exploring who could be in line for a call-up.

Among the 11-man shortlist is Stach, who is tipped to potentially join up with the Germany squad as Nagelsmann plans for life after the likes of Goretzka and Kimmich, both of whom are 30-years-old. A positive return to the national tram could, of course, see the Leeds man keep his place for next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The report said of Stach: “Last of only two international matches so far in the summer of 2022. But a good start to the season with the newly promoted Premier League team, plus an exciting profile as a strong running midfielder and sweeper in front of the defence. Nagelsmann is still looking for an ideal replacement alongside captain Joshua Kimmich.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stach is named alongside a host of well-known alternatives in the report, including legendary 38-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who has been tipped for a comeback after officially retiring from international football last summer. Injured pair Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala, of Arsenal and Bayern respectively, are also touted for call-ups when fit.

Anton Stach rivalling Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat

Stach might hope a strong first season at Leeds can propel him back into international contention and the 26-year-old has wasted little time impressing in West Yorkshire. Even in pre-season, the German looked a level above in terms of quality and that continued into competitive action with a fine performance against Everton.

Known for his ball-winning abilities in Germany, Stach has enjoyed the freedom of a more forward-thinking role at Leeds and has been at the heart of Daniel Farke’s attacking unit. Admittedly, goals have been hard to come by - just one in the league so far, a Lukas Nmecha penalty - but the 6ft 5ins midfielder is creating chances.

He’s created 10 so far, which somewhat surprisingly puts him second in terms of chances created across the entire Premier League, behind only Manchester United captain and creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes. That number will have been boosted by his set-piece taker role but nevertheless, is evidence of the midfielder’s influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stach will hope to continue creating openings for his teammates when Leeds go to Fulham on Saturday, with the onus on those further forward to turn them into much-needed goals. And Nagelsmann will likely have an eye on his compatriot’s performances with one eye on next summer.