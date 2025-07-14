A range of familiar names from Leeds United’s history as well as a host of TV stars got their football kits on for the third annual Elliott James Bransby Memorial Shield on Saturday (July 13).
The event was held at the John Charles Centre For Sport and funds were raised for local charity The Homeless Street Angels.
The annual event has been held the last three years in memory of devoted Leeds United fan Elliott James Bransby, who died aged 30 in 2019.
The two teams were named after Leeds United legends Eddie Gray and Jack Charlton and were managed by Mick McCarthy and Howard Wilkinson OBE. Among the names stepping onto the pitch were old Whites players Clyde Wijnhard and Neil Sullivan and Coronation Street actors Kyron Bowes and Luca Toolan.
