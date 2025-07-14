25 photos as Mick McCarthy manages Leeds United heroes and celebrities in charity game

Footballing royalty from Yorkshire was present as a charity game was held in Leeds over the weekend.

A range of familiar names from Leeds United’s history as well as a host of TV stars got their football kits on for the third annual Elliott James Bransby Memorial Shield on Saturday (July 13).

The event was held at the John Charles Centre For Sport and funds were raised for local charity The Homeless Street Angels.

The annual event has been held the last three years in memory of devoted Leeds United fan Elliott James Bransby, who died aged 30 in 2019.

The two teams were named after Leeds United legends Eddie Gray and Jack Charlton and were managed by Mick McCarthy and Howard Wilkinson OBE. Among the names stepping onto the pitch were old Whites players Clyde Wijnhard and Neil Sullivan and Coronation Street actors Kyron Bowes and Luca Toolan.

Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s pictures from the event in the gallery below.

In the Team Gray dressing room former Leeds United players Clyde Wijnhard, Dominic Matteo and Neil Sullivan pose with Coronation Street stars Kyron Bowes and Luca Toolan

1. Team Gray

In the Team Gray dressing room former Leeds United players Clyde Wijnhard, Dominic Matteo and Neil Sullivan pose with Coronation Street stars Kyron Bowes and Luca Toolan | Steve Riding

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Neil Sullivan in action

2. Good hands

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Neil Sullivan in action | Steve Riding

Team Charlton manager Mick McCarthy gives his team talk

3. Team talk

Team Charlton manager Mick McCarthy gives his team talk | Steve Riding

Maxwell Thorpe from Britain's Got Talent provides the pre-match entertainment

4. Pre-match entertainment

Maxwell Thorpe from Britain's Got Talent provides the pre-match entertainment | Steve Riding

Howard Wilkinson keeps the substitues entertained

5. Leeds legend

Howard Wilkinson keeps the substitues entertained | Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Dan Cohen welcoms the teams onto the pitch

6. Walk-on

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Dan Cohen welcoms the teams onto the pitch | Steve Riding

