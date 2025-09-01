Leeds United are working hard to add to their squad on transfer deadline day.

The clock is ticking as Leeds United look to add to their ten summer signings ahead of tonight’s 7pm transfer deadline.

The Whites have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window with ten new additions being secured at a combined cost of around £100 million and Daniel Farke has already spoken of his desire to add further attacking quality to his squad as he looks to preserve the club’s Premier League status.

Speaking last month, the Whites boss said: "We are not naive,. We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence you could say that we are not much improved. We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.”

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor have joined Leeds since those comments were made but there could still be further additions to Farke’s options in the final third with Strasbourg forward Dilane Bawka amongst those linked with a move to Elland Road. The France Under-21 international has scored 12 goals and provided 21 assists in 71 appearances for the Ligue 1 club and has already provided four goal contributions in five appearances in all competitions so far this season. However, the clock is ticking on any potential attacking addition as all eyes remain focused on Elland Road during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

But how can the Whites and their rivals across the Premier League complete deals AFTER the 7pm deadline?

How can Premier League clubs make signings after the 7pm transfer deadline?

Daniel Farke wants to see his Leeds United squad strengthened. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiations over potential deals will be ongoing at clubs across the Premier League right now as all 20 clubs look to secure those last-minute additions to their squads.

All eyes will remain on the 7pm deadline but there is a way clubs can officially complete signings up to two hours after the deadline passes. Buying clubs can submit a ‘deal sheet’ to the Premier League after 5pm this afternoon and that will give them up to two extra hours to put the finishing touches to any potential incomings. The deal sheet will confirm the details of the imminent deal and allows clubs to be given until 9pm tonight to complete, submit and ratify their new signing. A deal sheet contains details of the two clubs involved in the deal, the initial transfer fee, any guaranteed sums within the agreement and contingency payments.

There are added complications if the signing comes from abroad as the buying club must also utilise FIFA’s online matching system to get international clearance and submit an application for a work permit. All details have to be uploaded to the FIFA system and must be matched by the selling club by midnight.

