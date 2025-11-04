Pundits agree on Leeds United Premier League struggles

Leeds United will travel to Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Two former Premier League midfielders have handed a chilling warning to Leeds United as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Whites enjoyed a positive start to life back in the top tier as the momentum gained by their Championship title win and a busy summer transfer window carried into the new season. After claiming an opening night win against Everton, Daniel Farke’s men secured just a point from their following three league fixtures and have now racked up just two further victories in their first ten games of the campaign.

However, Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion has left the Whites sitting just four points and two places above the relegation zone and they now turn their focus towards what feels like a crucial visit to a Nottingham Forest side that are current sitting in the drop zone after claiming just a solitary league win.

Former Wimbledon star Robbie Earle has claimed the Whites will be forced to ‘hang in there’ after a slight dip in form and insisted they will have one eye on how the likes of Forest and West Ham fare over the coming weeks and months.

Earle told the NBC Sports ‘Two Robbies Podcast: “I just feel that Leeds are starting to slip, mate, a little bit. But Burnley and Leeds have just got to hang in there, keep going. We don’t know what Wolves or the likes of Forest and West Ham are going to do. Leeds have to try and do their best to stay in the league.”

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Mustoe added: “It’s difficult. I say, every single year, you get a boost at the beginning, and then October, November starts, and it gets colder, and the games start to get thick and fast, and it’s just a slog. Winter is an absolute slog.

“It’s going to be a slog for Burnley. It’s going to be a slog for Leeds United. Sunderland look like they’re well clear of it. But for the other two, particularly the promoted teams, it is going to be a slog this winter. And you’ve just got to get your head down and pick up as many points as you can.”

