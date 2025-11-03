PRAISE: For Leeds United from Michael Dawson, above. | Getty Images for Sky Sports

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Michael Dawson has made a relegation prediction with Leeds United praise.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest ace Michael Dawson has served up Leeds United praise in making a Premier League relegation prediction.

Newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland all find themselves above the dropzone after ten games played, Sunderland flying high in seventh place, ten points clear of the dropzone and with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifth-bottom Leeds and fourth-bottom Burnley also remain above the dreaded dotted line with established Premier League teams Nottingham Forest, West Ham and bottom-of-the-table Wolves filing the relegation zone.

Forest and West Ham are only three and four points from safety respectively but it’s a different story for Wolves who find themselves on just two points and on the hunt for a new manager after Vitor Pereira was sacked.

The Molineux outfit are already eight points adrift of safety and Dawson cannot see them surviving no matter who is brought in.

The 41-year-old also feels Pereira is not the only one to blame following the club’s continued sales of stars which saw Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo all move on in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is it a surprise to me? It certainly isn’t”

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Dawson said: “I don't think it's all down to Vitor Pereira.

"He came in 12 months ago and saved the club from relegation.

"Whether that was default from the three promoted teams or he got over the line with a group of players that had resilience, he did.

"You see this year, the three Premier League teams that have come up and are doing really, really well and are picking up more points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Is it a surprise to me to see Wolves in this position? It certainly isn't because year after year you sell players and eventually the outcome is you are going to get caught up.

"When someone like Ait-Nouri goes, Cunha goes, Semedo goes, it's a big, big challenge for Wolves and whoever comes in, I just don't see Wolves being able to get out of the trouble they are in.

"It's going to be a big, big ask because you look at Burnley there - ten points. Leeds - 11 points. And Sunderland sitting on 17. Wow. Incredible."