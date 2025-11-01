Brighton vs Leeds United: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, coverage details

Early team news as Leeds United face Brighton at the Amex today.

Leeds United return to Premier League action with a long away day at Brighton today.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by starting line ups, match updates and then post-game analysis.

In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 3pm kick-off which is not being televised.

The Seagulls and Whites are separated by just one point in the Premier League table after nine games played, offering Leeds the huge chance to go above their hosts with a victory.

Brighton begin the weekend in 13th place, two positions above Leeds who are six points clear of the dropzone, headed by third-bottom Forest.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke was able to provide the very unusual team news of having every player fit and available to him at Thursday’s pre-match press conference. The biggest caveat is that Willy Gnonto is not being considered as an option to start having only returned to training this week following minor hernia surgery during the international break. Left back Gabriel Gudmundsson has recovered from the blow which forced him off just before the interval of last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United. Gudmundsson fell awkwardly and took studs to his leg as he landed but only suffered bruising.

Predicted Leeds line up: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.