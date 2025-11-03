Leeds United dropped a little closer to relegation trouble over the weekend after losing 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Whites are very much where fans expected them to be after 10 games, with 11 points leaving them in 16th, four points ahead of West Ham in 18th.

Daniel Farke’s side face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest this weekend and so long as Willy Gnonto doesn’t suffer a setback and no fresh injury issues are picked up, the German could have a fully fit squad to pick from. That leaves a few key selection dilemmas for the Leeds boss, whose strongest XI isn’t fully clear yet.

Farke is already having to leave some senior players out of his matchday squad and Gnonto’s possible return means another will have to be cut. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up Leeds’ strongest XI and bench when everyone is fit, with some tough decisions needing to be made.

GK: Lucas Perri Looked a little shaky early on but been much better since returning from a quad injury. Made a number of good saves to keep the scoreline from getting embarrassing at Brighton. Could still do with working on distribution.

RB: Jayden Bogle Could stake a claim to be Leeds' best player so far this season and their most dangerous attacking threat, even after a below-par performance at Brighton. Started every Premier League game and nailed on first-choice right-back.

CB: Joe Rodon The only squad member to play every available Premier League minute so far, highlighting his importance to Daniel Farke. Has the pace to cover in behind, which other centre-backs lack, and been a real attacking set-piece threat too.

CB: Jaka Bijol Came in for Pascal Struijk against West Ham and kept his spot at Brighton. Strong, physical and good on set-pieces at both ends. Questions over his pace in behind but Rodon as a partner should ease that issue slightly.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Rivals Bogle as one of the best performers so far, bombing down the left flank regularly and defending with aggression. Linking up well with whoever plays ahead of him too, which is a great sign.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Has been aggressive and excellent for the most part, albeit with a couple of under-par performances recently. Has a nastiness Leeds need in central midfield, particularly against technically superior opponents. Looks to have been assigned to long throws when playing too.