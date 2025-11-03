Leeds United have slipped little closer to the dreaded dotted line - and a strong Whites call has been made in the bookies’ new relegation odds.

Daniel Farke’s Whites booted six points clear of the dropzone with last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United but a six-point cushion has become just a four-point advantage after boosts for key rivals.

As Farke’s men suffered a very disappointing 3-0 defeat at Saturday afternoon’s hosts Brighton, third-bottom Nottingham Forest bagged their first point under new boss Sean Dyche with a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Fulham, meanwhile, moved above Leeds on goal difference the same day with a 3-0 victory at home to rock-bottom Wolves whose eighth defeat of the season cost boss Vitor Pereira his job.

Sunday then offered second-bottom West Ham the chance to make ground and the Irons jumped moved above Forest and to within four points of 16th-placed Leeds with a 3-1 win at home to Newcastle United.

After 10 games played, Leeds are one point ahead of fourth-bottom Burnley, four ahead of West Ham, five clear of Forest and nine clear of Wolves.

The Whites also remain level on points with Fulham and Everton - the latter of whom visit newly-promoted Sunderland in the final game of the weekend on Monday night.

But the bookies don’t expect the Black Cats or Toffees to be in the relegation battle mix in their new predicted final table based on the odds for the drop.

Featuring a Leeds change and strong Whites call, here is their full new final predicted table based on the latest relegation odds.

