Leeds United Premier League fixtures release, transfer window and friendlies dates including Man Utd, AC Milan

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Key dates are about to present themselves ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League return.

The countdown to Leeds United’s Premier League return continues - ahead of which key dates present themselves this week in the build-up to the 2025-26 campaign.

Having already sealed promotion on Easter Monday, Daniel Farke’s Whites snatched the title from Burnley’s grasp with a last-gasp 2-1 success at final day hosts Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, May 3.

Huge celebrations followed before an estimated 150,000 fans which was probably more like 200,000 packed the streets of Leeds for the club’s title parade. For United’s players, it was then on to Las Vegas for more celebrations although 12 Leeds men were then back in action for their countries on international duty.

Due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, a mini transfer window has already been and passed, opening on Sunday, June 1 and staying open for ten days until shutting on Tuesday, June 10.

But the opening of the full summer transfer window marks the first of two big two key dates in the next week in the build-up to the season itself.

Here we run through the key dates of the next couple of months and the season itself including transfer window arrangements and when the Premier League fixtures are released plus details of the friendlies confirmed so far.

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

1. Premier League openr

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

2. First away game

Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week.

3. Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round).

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

4. Final game before September international break

Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Monday, September 1 (7pm).

5. Summer window transfer deadline day

Monday, September 1 (7pm). | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
September 1 - September 9.

6. September international break

September 1 - September 9. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueDaniel FarkeLas VegasBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice