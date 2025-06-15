The countdown to Leeds United’s Premier League return continues - ahead of which key dates present themselves this week in the build-up to the 2025-26 campaign.

Huge celebrations followed before an estimated 150,000 fans which was probably more like 200,000 packed the streets of Leeds for the club’s title parade. For United’s players, it was then on to Las Vegas for more celebrations although 12 Leeds men were then back in action for their countries on international duty.

Due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, a mini transfer window has already been and passed, opening on Sunday, June 1 and staying open for ten days until shutting on Tuesday, June 10.

But the opening of the full summer transfer window marks the first of two big two key dates in the next week in the build-up to the season itself.

Here we run through the key dates of the next couple of months and the season itself including transfer window arrangements and when the Premier League fixtures are released plus details of the friendlies confirmed so far.

1 . Premier League openr Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

2 . First away game Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

3 . Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round). Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week.

4 . Final game before September international break Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

5 . Summer window transfer deadline day Monday, September 1 (7pm).