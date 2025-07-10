Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has returned to pre-season training with the Whites.

Harrison has spent the past two seasons on loan at Goodison Park, however, Everton decided at the end of last season not to pursue a permanent move for the 28-year-old.

As a result, Harrison has made a return to Thorp Arch this summer and is present for pre-season training this week, despite uncertainty over his Elland Road future.

The winger was pictured in Leeds' behind-the-scenes pre-season training video posted on YouTube, which included indoor gym work, the Bleep Test and other fitness drills for the entire squad.

Harrison has rejoined the majority of Daniel Farke's group, although a select few internationals are yet to return to training due to their participation at summer tournaments.

Mateo Joseph (Spain U21), Willy Gnonto (Italy U21) and Brenden Aaronson (United States) have all represented their countries recently and as a result have been given additional time off to rest and recuperate before returning to Thorp Arch.

Some sections of the Leeds fanbase are less than enthusiastic about the prospect of Harrison playing at Elland Road this season with the player having previously exercised a loan release clause, permitting him to leave his parent club in order to play Premier League football, while Leeds were in the Championship.

Now United are back in the top flight, the loan provision in Harrison's contract no longer applies, therefore he will be required to either reintegrate fully or negotiate a move elsewhere, as opposed to exercise a clause.