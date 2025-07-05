Huge boost for start of Leeds United's Premier League return expected with big fresh Whites backing
A huge boost is expected for the start of Leeds United’s Premier League return amid big fresh backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions and Farke’s Whites will begin the new 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Everton on Monday, August 18.
Under returning boss David Moyes, the Toffees enjoyed a strong second half to the 2024-25 season, losing just three of their last 18 league games and winning eight of them en route to a 13th-placed finish.
Leeds seen as ‘favourites’
The bookmakers, though, still expect newly-promoted Leeds to start the new season with the huge boost of an opening weekend victory upon making Farke’s Whites favourites for the Monday night visit of the Toffees.
Betting markets have already been formed for the first ten games of the new season and Leeds have been chalked up as general 6-4 favourites against Everton who are just short of the 2-1 mark at 9-5. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 12-5.
