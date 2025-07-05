Leeds have received fresh big backing ahead of their Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge boost is expected for the start of Leeds United’s Premier League return amid big fresh backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under returning boss David Moyes, the Toffees enjoyed a strong second half to the 2024-25 season, losing just three of their last 18 league games and winning eight of them en route to a 13th-placed finish.

Leeds seen as ‘favourites’

The bookmakers, though, still expect newly-promoted Leeds to start the new season with the huge boost of an opening weekend victory upon making Farke’s Whites favourites for the Monday night visit of the Toffees.

Betting markets have already been formed for the first ten games of the new season and Leeds have been chalked up as general 6-4 favourites against Everton who are just short of the 2-1 mark at 9-5. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 12-5.