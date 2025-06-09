Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League at a time when the gap between the country’s top two divisions appears bigger than ever. Recent seasons tells as much.

Worryingly, the last six teams to have gone up have all come straight back down. But you don’t have to go too far back to pick out stellar success stories of club’s surviving their first season back and moreover then pushing on and establishing themselves.

Nevertheless, as a general theme, it’s been a pretty grim tale so far this decade for teams going up although Leeds themselves actually boast the best record from any promoted side since 2020.

All told, only seven teams promoted from the Championship have stayed up the following season so far this decade. Here, we run through how the last 18 promoted teams fared in their first season back with the examples that Leeds might hope to follow including a team who since qualified for the Champions League and another also now heading for Europe.

2023/24 Championship champions: Leicester City - 97 points. Premier League finish: 18th (relegated) - 25 points.

2023/24 Championship runners-up: Ipswich Town - 96 points. Premier League finish: 19th (relegated) - 22 points.

2023/24 Championship play-off winners: Southampton - 87 points. Premier League finish: 20th (relegated) - 12 points.

2022/23 Championship winners: Burnley - 101 points. Premier League finish: 19th (relegated) - 24 points.

2022/23 Championship runners-up: Sheffield United - 91 points. Premier League finish: 20th (relegated) - 16 points.