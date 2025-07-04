Leeds United have already made three moves in the summer transfer market - and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on where they think the Whites will finish on their Premier League table.

Leeds unveiled German international striker Lukas Nmecha as the club’s first signing of the summer before the summer transfer window had even opened, announcing that the 26-year-old would be joining the club upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

With Nmecha in through the door, the Whites then secured the services of giant Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol from Udinese for around £15m.

Hot on the heels of Bijol’s arrival, Leeds then moved to sign another commanding defender through the acquisition of Belgian international centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw - also from Wolfsburg - for around £5m.

The Whites ranks have been bolstered - but where do the bookies think Farke’s men will now finish on their Premier League return? Here, in reverse order, is their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds against the likes of Wolves, Brentford and opening weekend visitors Everton.