Two very big dates are fast approaching.

Six weeks have now passed since Leeds United finished their Championship-winning season - and two huge dates are about to present themselves ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Huge celebrations followed before an estimated 150,000 fans which was probably more like 200,000 packed the streets of Leeds for the club’s title parade. For United’s players, it was then on to Las Vegas for more celebrations although 12 Leeds men were then back in action for their countries on international duty.

The chance to do so is just around the corner

Due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, a mini transfer window has already been and passed, opening on Sunday, June 1 and staying open for ten days until shutting on Tuesday, June 10.

Leeds are yet to sign any new players but the chance to do so is just around the corner with the full summer transfer window opening on Monday, June 16 to start off a huge week.

Then, just two days later, Leeds will finally find out who they are playing and when as the Premier League fixtures are released at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.

The new season itself will begin over the weekend of Saturday, August 16 - when the transfer window is still open.

Upon opening on Monday morning, the summer transfer window will remain open for 11 weeks before closing on Monday, September 1, with an earlier deadline of 7pm