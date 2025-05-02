Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have received very strong fresh backing and huge Whites joy is expected.

Promoted Leeds United will go in search of the Championship title with massive fresh backing from the bookmakers who fully expect more Whites joy.

Having already sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League, Leeds and Burnley will now go head to head on Saturday’s final day of the Championship season, ahead of which the Whites are in pole position.

As part of a hugely strong Whites call, the bookmakers fully expect Leeds to stay there with Daniel Farke’s side now eye-wateringly short odds to win at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Plymouth Argyle.

Having initially been available at bigger prices, the Whites are now no bigger than 1-4 to bag all three points but as short as 1-5 with some firms.

It follows then that Leeds, who have a much better goal difference than Burnley, are a similar price to win the title in being no bigger than 1-4 but as short as 1-6 with some firms.

Farke’s Whites are level on points with Burnley but with a much better goal difference of plus 13 goals.

Realistically, it means Leeds will be crowned champions if matching or bettering Burnley’s final day result as the Clarets host seventh-placed Millwall who are only outside of the play-offs on goal difference.

Despite Millwall’s own promotion aspirations, Burnley are also strong favourites but nowhere near as short as Leeds in being no bigger than 8-13 but as short as 1-2 with some firms.

The draw is not a huge price at 3-1 and Milwall are far from discounted in being 11-2 shots.

Plymouth, though, are given very little hope by the bookies in being chalked up as 11-1 shots with 11-2 on offer about the draw.