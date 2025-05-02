Leeds United are heading for Saturday’s final day of the season already promoted and with a supercomputer predicting one last big twist.

Championship leaders Leeds have already secured automatic promotion and realistically know that a victory from Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Plymouth Argyle will bag the title due to their far superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley.

The two teams are locked together on 97 points with just one game left but Daniel Farke’s Whites have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front as Burnley host play-offs hopefuls Millwall on the final day.

Leeds face a very different challenge at the other end of the country against a team who have essentially already been relegated to League One.

New boss Miron Muslic has had a stellar impact on the team who bagged a 2-1 win at Preston North End last weekend but Luton Town’s earlier last gasp 1-0 win at home to Coventry City has left the Pilgrims near enough down.

With just the visit of Leeds remaining, Muslic’s second-bottom side are three points behind fourth-bottom Luton but with 14 goals to find on the goal difference front.

It’s all led to the bookies making Leeds long odds on favourites to lift the title - and now the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages has delivered its very last final predicted Championship table and points.

With the title, play-offs places and also relegation issues still to be decided, here is the supercomputer’s final last predicted table in reverse order, featuring a huge twist and Leeds shock.

