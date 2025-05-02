Leeds United are heading for a Championship title decider at Plymouth Argyle - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

The equation is pretty clear for Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites who realistically know that a win at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Plymouth would secure the Championship title.

Second-placed Burnley are level on points with Leeds but United have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front.

In a nutshell, Leeds will win the division if they match or better Burnley’s result at home to Millwall but drop to second should the Clarets pick up more points than them on the final day.

But the Leeds team news is a bit more complicated with doubts about Junior Firpo, Dan James and Joe Rothwell as the Whites head to Plymouth.

Farke revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Firpo had been experiencing light hamstring problems and had been unable to train.

Star winger James had also been unable to train as he battles a hamstring injury although neither were ruled out of making the weekend’s trip to the south coast.

Joe Rothwell, meanwhile, out since early April with a calf injury, was reported as ready to resume training and a possible option against Plymouth.

Farke, though, will definitely still be without centre-back Pascal Struijk as he recovers from a foot fracture and also young midfielder Sam Chambers as he recovers from glandular fever.

Promotion is in the bag but the stakes are still very high at Plymouth and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out at Home Park.

GK: Karl Darlow Rock solid upon replacing Illan Meslier between the sticks. It wouldn't be the biggest shock ever to see Meslier come back in with promotion now secured but it seems far more likely that Darlow will stay between the posts.

RB: Jayden Bogle One of three Leeds players named in the EFL's Championship team of the season and pretty much widely considered the best right back in the division.

CB: Joe Rodon A monster at centre-back in his first full season as an outright Leeds player and very unfortunate not to be in the Championship team of the season himself although Burnley's defensive record is hard to argue with.

CM: Ethan Ampadu Huge game for the skipper who has already captained Leeds to promotion at just 24 years of age and now has the chance to lead them to silverware too. Another shift at centre back in the absence of Struijk.

LB: Sam Byram A huge change but one that has always proved reliable when called for. Firpo is clearly miles ahead as first choice left back and it might be that he recovers enough to start but it's not hard to have doubts when he couldn't even train on Thursday, Byram the obvious alternative.