Leeds United are heading for a Championship title decider at Plymouth Argyle - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
The equation is pretty clear for Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites who realistically know that a win at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Plymouth would secure the Championship title.
Second-placed Burnley are level on points with Leeds but United have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front.
In a nutshell, Leeds will win the division if they match or better Burnley’s result at home to Millwall but drop to second should the Clarets pick up more points than them on the final day.
But the Leeds team news is a bit more complicated with doubts about Junior Firpo, Dan James and Joe Rothwell as the Whites head to Plymouth.
Farke revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Firpo had been experiencing light hamstring problems and had been unable to train.
Star winger James had also been unable to train as he battles a hamstring injury although neither were ruled out of making the weekend’s trip to the south coast.
Joe Rothwell, meanwhile, out since early April with a calf injury, was reported as ready to resume training and a possible option against Plymouth.
Farke, though, will definitely still be without centre-back Pascal Struijk as he recovers from a foot fracture and also young midfielder Sam Chambers as he recovers from glandular fever.
Promotion is in the bag but the stakes are still very high at Plymouth and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out at Home Park.
