Leeds and Burnley are locked together on 97 points ahead of Saturday’s final day.

Clarets boss Scott Parker has delivered a final Leeds United v Burnley title message with an “absolutely no doubt” prediction for the last day.

Championship leaders Leeds and second-placed Burnley are locked together on 97 points ahead of Saturday’s final day of the season but with Leeds having a far superior goal difference.

It realistically means that Daniel Farke’s Whites will secure the title with victory at League One-bound Plymouth Argyle but Parker says his side’s “single focus” has to be on their final day visit of Millwall.

Millwall themselves still have every chance of sealing promotion, Alex Neil’s Lions sitting seventh but only outside of the play-off places on goal differences.

Parker admits Saturday’s season finale therefore also presents a big opportunity for the Lions but the Clarets boss has delivered an absolutely no doubt prediction as to how his team will react to one final big test.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by the club’s official website, Parker said: "It's a big, big weekend and it always comes like that. We've got a big opportunity and we need to go into this with a single focus like we have throughout the year.

"Millwall will be the same, they're playing for something here. So, I think all eyes and all attention all week is now turned to this single game, which is obviously Millwall and hopefully we can go in there and put on a brilliant performance in certainly coming out of the weekend's game where we were exceptional.

“I absolutely have no doubt...”

“It has been an incredible journey and one to go, so we won't take our eyes off that big game at the weekend and it seems a long time ago when it all started out. We've had a few of these, haven't we? So, last one and we're looking forward to the weekend now."

Parker added: “I absolutely have no doubt that once we get to the stadium, it will just be game mode and it will feel like any other, which is we're here, we need to win and we'll prep and we'll do everything going into the game to win. And maybe after the game we'll probably soak that up a little bit more.

"Fair to say, I'm delighted the last game of the season comes at home in front of our own stadium and our own home fans and I'm sure they'll be, as always, right behind the team and there'll be a special atmosphere there.”