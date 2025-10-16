Leeds United will travel to Burnley on Saturday knowing they can land a major blow on a Premier League relegation rival with a win at Turf Moor.

Both sides played their part in a dramatic battle for the Championship title before the Whites secured their spot on top of the table in the final moments of the campaign. Now, the main focus for Daniel Farke and Scott Parker will be to ensure their sides remain in the top flight this season and both have been boosted by the arrival of a whole host of new signings during the summer transfer window.

Leeds are sure to look to add to their squad in the January transfer window - but what could lie beyond that? We asked AI tool Grok3 how the Whites lineup could look on the opening day of the 2026/27 season and it returned an intriguing answer with no fewer than four new additions to Farke’s side.

1 . GK: Alexander Nubel GROK3: Nübel—a long-term Farke target—could arrive on a permanent deal as his Bayern contract situation leads to a planned 2026 exit. His 27 clean sheets in 89 Stuttgart games make him an upgrade for distribution and command.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle GROK3: Solid starter since joining in 2024; his overlapping runs and defensive metrics (top 15% for progressive carries among full-backs) keep him ahead of James Justin.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon GROK3: Consistent performer; his partnership with Struijk has been key to Leeds' defensive resilience (level with top-half teams in goals conceded early in 2025/26)

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk GROK3: Reliable left-footed option; his passing range (top 10% for progressive passes) fits Farke's build-from-the-back style, edging out Jaka Bijol or Sebastiaan Bornauw.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson GROK3: Summer 2025 arrival has adapted well; his speed and crossing provide balance.