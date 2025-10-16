Leeds United will travel to Burnley on Saturday knowing they can land a major blow on a Premier League relegation rival with a win at Turf Moor.
Both sides played their part in a dramatic battle for the Championship title before the Whites secured their spot on top of the table in the final moments of the campaign. Now, the main focus for Daniel Farke and Scott Parker will be to ensure their sides remain in the top flight this season and both have been boosted by the arrival of a whole host of new signings during the summer transfer window.
Leeds are sure to look to add to their squad in the January transfer window - but what could lie beyond that? We asked AI tool Grok3 how the Whites lineup could look on the opening day of the 2026/27 season and it returned an intriguing answer with no fewer than four new additions to Farke’s side.
