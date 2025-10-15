Burnley handed major injury concern ahead of crucial Leeds United clash

The latest injury news ahead of Leeds United’s visit to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Burnley have been handed a major injury concern just days before their home clash with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides battled it out for the Championship title until the final minutes of last season before a loan goal from loan star Manor Solomon gave Leeds a last-gasp 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle that saw Daniel Farke’s men top the table when the full-time was blown on a long and draining campaign.

The Clarets and the Whites were both suggested as relegation candidates ahead of this weekend’s Turf Moor meeting and they are currently sitting in the bottom six of the table after experiencing mixed fortunes during the opening two months of the campaign.

That means there will be high stakes in Saturday’s clash as the victor will land a blow on a relegation rivals and boost their own hopes of extending their Premier League stay beyond a solitary season. Both Daniel Farke and Clarets counterpart Scott Parker have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game and the latter was handed yet another during the second international break of the season when one of his strikers was withdrawn from his national squad.

South Africa have confirmed the Burnley striker has picked up an injury and was withdrawn from their squad ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Rwanda. Although the nature or severity of the injury was not detailed, Foster was made unavailable for the game and was immediately replaced by fellow forward Ashley Cupido.

A statement released by the Bafana Bafana official X account read: “Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana matchday squad due to an injury. After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.”

Parker is already without the services of long-term injury victims Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni but is hopeful Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony will be available for Saturday’s game. Leeds are expected to have goalkeeper Lucas Perri and forward Wilfried Gnonto in their squad for the visit to Turf Moor - but Wales winger Daniel James is set to remain on the sidelines for another month.

