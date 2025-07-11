Leeds United player labelled 'the most pointless transfer'

Several players have left Leeds United during the summer transfer window - but one move has been described as pointless.

Leeds United have been told they have completed ‘the most pointless transfer’ ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites have been active in the summer transfer window as they completed deals for defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw as well as securing the free transfer signing of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha. A midfielder is believed to be next on the agenda for Daniel Farke and there have been strong links with Hoffenheim star Anton Stach and Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, who was the subjected of a rejected £10 million bid from the Whites earlier this week.

However, there have also been several departures from Elland Road since the end of last season as Junior Firpo and Josuha Guilavogui left the club after their contracts came to a close and Rasmus Kristensen completed a permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt after spending last season on loan with the Bundesliga club.

Kristensen will be joined in German football’s top flight by former Whites team-mate Max Wober, who has joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan after spending last season with their league rivals Borussia Monchengladbach. The Austria international has made 28 appearances since joining Leeds from RB Salzburg during the summer of 2023 as he was unable to help the Whites remain in the Premier League. He will play no part in the return to the top flight after securing another loan move away from Elland Road - and BBC broadcaster Adam Pope has questioned the sense in his initial move to Leeds after assessing the events of the last two seasons.

He told BBC Sport West Yorkshire: “The big question for many is why haven’t they sold him (Wober) and just got him off the books? But prior to that, it had to happen. It was clear last year, even when he was fit, there was no future for him under Daniel at Leeds and certainly not in the Premier League. So I sort of feel for him but it’s the most pointless transfer of all time in the sense that he hasn’t really contributed to Leeds, he then ruined any sort of credit by going off last year didn’t he?

“Now, it’s just inevitable. It’s just been pointless. I can’t really think of any sustained moment. I go back to the first interview I had with him and he was so full on, fully into it and it all seemed fine, he couldn’t wait and he was talking about how his girlfriend had to get all of the cutlery together and move stuff across. He was great but completely scarred by doing what he did last year so it’s inevitable he had to go. But there is some sense as to why they haven’t sold him yet, isn’t there?”

