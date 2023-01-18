Leeds United are back in action this evening as they host Cardiff City in the FA Cup. A win in the replay will see them take on either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in the fourth round.

Their focus will then turn back to the Premier League as they take on Brentford in what could be a vital three points as they hover above the relegation zone. While winning games is a must for the Whites, Jesse Marsch also remains active in the transfer window as he looks to bolster their squad to help them avoid the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of tonight’s cup clash, here are the latest key headlines from Elland Road.

Cardiff City team news

Jesse Marsch has dropped a hint on who could feature in Leeds United’s starting line-up against Cardiff City tonight. Their meeting in Wales earlier this month featured the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi, however the Whites boss has suggested Rodrigo could make a start.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture, Marsch said: “Rodri (Rodrigo) was fantastic against Villa in every phase of the match. It was one of the best performances I’ve ever had from a striker, especially as he wasn’t able to get the goal. What a strong performance. He’s in great form and we will be looking to turn him around and get him ready to go again for this match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo has netted eleven times this season, including the Whites’ first goal in the previous clash with the Bluebirds. The forward has already almost doubled his tally from the 2021-22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Rutter can’t make his FA Cup debut

Leeds United fans are eagerly waiting for Georginio Rutter to take to the pitch after the club confirmed his £35.5m arrival from Hoffenheim at the weekend. However, they will have to wait even longer despite tonight’s clash with Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward will have been expected to make his debut on home soil this evening, however there it has been confirmed that he won’t be able to feature because of an FA Cup rule. This prevents players from taking part in replays if they were not registered in time for the original match, which took place six days before Rutter’s arrival in Yorkshire.