Leeds United expected to make most of 'second chance' and change in longer-term prediction

Jesse Marsch’s Whites were minutes away from heading out of the competition in their third round clash at Championship strugglers Cardiff City but a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sonny Perkins salvaged a 2-2 draw and booked tonight's replay. Leeds are now no bigger than 2-13 to progress from this evening's 7.45pm kick-off against Cardiff who can be backed at 5-1 to go through in any fashion.

Extra time and potentially penalties would loom in the event of a draw but Leeds are a best-priced 4-11 to win in normal time and the draw is on offer at 23-5. The Bluebirds can be backed at 9-1 to cause a normal time shock and a 2-0 win for Leeds is favourite in the correct score market at 32-5.

With several Premier League sides already out of the competition, the Whites are now down to ‘tenth favourites’ to win the FA Cup at 40-1 suggesting that Leeds should have a good chance of making the latter stages, depending on how the draw unfolds. Manchester City are firm favourites at 13-5, followed by Manchester United at 9-2.