Leeds United expected to make most of 'second chance' and change in longer-term prediction
Leeds United are firmly expected to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round this evening and are now predicted to finally have some sort of cup run.
Jesse Marsch’s Whites were minutes away from heading out of the competition in their third round clash at Championship strugglers Cardiff City but a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sonny Perkins salvaged a 2-2 draw and booked tonight's replay. Leeds are now no bigger than 2-13 to progress from this evening's 7.45pm kick-off against Cardiff who can be backed at 5-1 to go through in any fashion.
Extra time and potentially penalties would loom in the event of a draw but Leeds are a best-priced 4-11 to win in normal time and the draw is on offer at 23-5. The Bluebirds can be backed at 9-1 to cause a normal time shock and a 2-0 win for Leeds is favourite in the correct score market at 32-5.
With several Premier League sides already out of the competition, the Whites are now down to ‘tenth favourites’ to win the FA Cup at 40-1 suggesting that Leeds should have a good chance of making the latter stages, depending on how the draw unfolds. Manchester City are firm favourites at 13-5, followed by Manchester United at 9-2.