The January transfer window remains open for two more weeks as time begins to run out for clubs looking to get any deals over the line.

Leeds United, who face Cardiff City in an FA Cup third round replay at Elland Road tonight before their next Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday, have been active in this window but there may still be ins and outs happening in the next few days. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Leicester City’s initial offer of £30 million for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez has been knocked back by Fiorentina as the Foxes look to add further quality and depth to their frontline (90 min)

Barcelona have serious interest in signing Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season as they look at Bosman deals for head coach Xavi (Telegraph)

Southampton are working towards a permanent deal for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson and, although the Spanish outfit are holding firm in their €20million valuation, are getting closer to an agreement for the 21-year-old (The Athletic)

Liverpool are preparing a double swoop for both Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, while Roberto Firmino could extend his stay at Anfield (Daily Mail)

West Ham are considering a move to sign Harry Maguire on loan from Manchester United as they weigh up options in central defence with Wolves linked with a move for Craig Dawson (Mirror)

Chelsea could be set to gatecrash Arsenal and Tottenham’s pursuit of Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard with the Blues monitoring Spurs’ interest in £25 million valued Belgian (Mirror)

Arsenal have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen over potentially signing France international winger Moussa Diaby after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch admits there have been ‘internal discussions’ over the future of youngster Joe Gelhardt with the striker expected to leave on loan - with EFL Championship sides Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers linked (Sunderland Echo)