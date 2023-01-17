Gallery: Predicted Leeds United XI for Cardiff replay with four changes, star men and full debut

Leeds United will look to finally seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in Wednesday night’s third round replay at home to Cardiff City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Head coach Jesse Marsch made seven changes to his side for the initial third round date at Cardiff in which Leeds needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sonny Perkins to salvage a 2-2 draw and Wednesday night’s Elland Road replay.

Marsch insisted both before and after the game that a number of the changes were forced due to fitness or injury issues and the Whites boss then made eight changes to his side for Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa in which Leeds fell to a 2-1 defeat.

But Marsch labelled the Villa Park display as his side’s most complete performance since his arrival and has since highlighted on the importance of building on that display in Wednesday night’s cup replay against Cardiff. Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, at which he revealed that Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray were all out injured and that captain Liam Cooper was doubtful with a knee injury.

But Marsch also revealed that Luis Sinisterra had a chance of featuring upon returning to training from a foot injury and also dropped some other selection hints. This is the XI that we think will now try again against Cardiff.

1. GK - Illan Meslier Joel Robles was given another cup start for the initial tie at Cardiff but Marsch revealed that Meslier had missed out due to a muscle issue with his kicking leg. But the Frenchman was back in nets for Friday night's defeat at Villa and his inclusion for the cup replay would be a real signal of intent upon the first name on the team sheet.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen Luke Ayling has started United's last three league games at right back, replacing Rasmus Kristensen who dropped to the bench but Kristensen got a chance in the game at Cardiff and there's probably a fair chance that he'll start again.

3. CB - Robin Koch It's particularly hard to work out who will start at centre-back but Marsch will probably be keen not to make widescale changes which might well lead to Koch again being in the XI having started Friday night's clash at Villa.

4. CB - Diego Llorente Whites captain Liam Cooper partnered Koch at centre-back at Villa but Cooper is now a doubt for the Cardiff replay due to a knee problem suffered in training. On the assumption that Cooper misses out, Llorente, Pascal Struijk or recent new recruit Max Wober are the other options. But Wober might be best deployed elsewhere meaning a toss up between Llorente or Struijk who might be given a rest given a recent busy spell at left back. It means Koch and Llorente might well be the centre-back axis.