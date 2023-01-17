Gallery: Predicted Leeds United XI for Cardiff replay with four changes, star men and full debut
Leeds United will look to finally seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in Wednesday night’s third round replay at home to Cardiff City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Head coach Jesse Marsch made seven changes to his side for the initial third round date at Cardiff in which Leeds needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sonny Perkins to salvage a 2-2 draw and Wednesday night’s Elland Road replay.
Marsch insisted both before and after the game that a number of the changes were forced due to fitness or injury issues and the Whites boss then made eight changes to his side for Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa in which Leeds fell to a 2-1 defeat.
But Marsch labelled the Villa Park display as his side’s most complete performance since his arrival and has since highlighted on the importance of building on that display in Wednesday night’s cup replay against Cardiff. Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, at which he revealed that Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray were all out injured and that captain Liam Cooper was doubtful with a knee injury.
But Marsch also revealed that Luis Sinisterra had a chance of featuring upon returning to training from a foot injury and also dropped some other selection hints. This is the XI that we think will now try again against Cardiff.