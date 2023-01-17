Adams was named the USA’s Soccer Male Player of the Year ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa but the evening ended in disappointed for United’s States star as the Whites fell to a 2-1 defeat. Leeds, though, squandered a host of chances at Villa Park as part of a display that boss Marsch hailed as United’s most complete performance since his arrival at the club.

The reverse left Leeds 14th in the Premier League table and only two points clear of the drop zone but Adams says his side must now take the positives from Friday night’s display and not be deflated by a ninth Premier League defeat. Leeds are back in action on Wednesday night with an FA Cup third round replay against Cardiff City, four days before the league visit of Brentford.

"I think it's important to build off of this performance now,” said Adams to LUTV, asked if the Villa display was a yardstick for the rest of the season. “We can't keep our heads down. We have to keep our heads high and continue to build off this. We have some important games coming up, some home matches which are important for us to win. So continue to search for those three points."

MESSAGE: From Leeds United's USA international star Tyler Adams. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.