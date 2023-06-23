Leeds United pair attracting ‘interest’ as Brighton plot £25m transfer swoop

Leeds United continue their hunt for a new manager to replace Sam Allardyce. The Whites have a big decision to make as they look to mount an immediate promotion push back to the Premier League.

The new fixtures were released on Thursday morning and the Yorkshire club will face Cardiff City at home on the opening day. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder update emerges

Leeds will face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Tyler Adams following their relegation from the Championship. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Brighton and Hove Albion have identified him as a potential replacement in the middle of the park for the in-demand Moises Caicedo and are ‘weighing’ up a £25million swoop for the USA international, with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Everton credited with an interest.

Adams, who is 24-years-old, made the move to England in July last year from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and has adapted well to life in his new country. He made 26 appearances in all competitions last term.

Winger wanted

Everton are showing ‘interest’ in Leeds winger Jack Harrison and could make a £16million move for the former Manchester City man as they eye additions under Sean Dyche after managing to stay up on the final day of the last campaign, according to Football Insider. The Stoke-born man is facing an uncertain future at the moment and is attracting attention from the top flight.