How Leeds United are predicted to start the new season with Whites disagreement

A firm verdict has quickly been formed on how Leeds United are predicted to start the new Championship season despite a Whites disagreement.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The EFL fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were unveiled at 9am on Thursday morning and Leeds will begin life back in the country’s second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6.

Bookmakers quickly produced odds for the full range of games over the opening weekend following the fixtures release and the Whites are firmly expected to start the new campaign with a victory against the Bluebirds who finished fifth-bottom last term.

Leeds are odds-on across the board to beat Cardiff yet there is a disagreement when it comes to the levels of confidence in United’s ‘chance’. The Whites are a best priced 4-7 with Sky Bet yet several other firms are much shorter about Leeds who are just 2-7 with Paddy Power and Boylesports.

HOME COMFORTS: For Leeds United who will step out at Elland Road, above, against Cardiff City for the first game of the new Championship campaign. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.HOME COMFORTS: For Leeds United who will step out at Elland Road, above, against Cardiff City for the first game of the new Championship campaign. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
An opening weekend draw is on offer at 4-1 whilst Cardiff can be backed at 17-2 despite being as short as 4-1 with Sky Bet.

